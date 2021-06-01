Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,348.84 or 0.99908805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00037243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013259 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00089105 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001149 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000841 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

