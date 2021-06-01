Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.
Regions Financial has increased its dividend by 96.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.
RF stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.
In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.