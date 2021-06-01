Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend by 96.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

RF stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

