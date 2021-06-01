Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.
Regions Financial has increased its dividend by 96.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.
NYSE:RF opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
