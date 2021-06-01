Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend by 96.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

