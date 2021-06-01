Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will announce $610,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $710,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $3.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $3.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $35.26 million, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $47.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Investec raised Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -206.00. Renalytix AI has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

