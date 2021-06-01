Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $242.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.39. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 618,381 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

