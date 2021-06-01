Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

NYSE TD opened at $72.10 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

