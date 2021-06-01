Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REZI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

