Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 30,093 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 233.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,093 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.