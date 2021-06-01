Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 544 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

UPS stock opened at $214.60 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.35 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.