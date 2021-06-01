Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 320.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after buying an additional 615,521 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,780. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

NYSE:NOC opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.56. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

