Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cigna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $258.85 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.31 and a 200-day moving average of $228.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

