Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 5,909 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 950.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

