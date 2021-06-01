Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,813 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 155,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $178.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.