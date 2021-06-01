Reviewing Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hims & Hers Health and 1Life Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 0 4 4 0 2.50 1Life Healthcare 0 2 14 0 2.88

Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.35%. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus price target of $48.69, suggesting a potential upside of 31.59%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Hims & Hers Health.

Volatility and Risk

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1Life Healthcare has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and 1Life Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $148.76 million 18.58 -$40.27 million ($0.23) -62.65 1Life Healthcare $380.22 million 13.37 -$88.72 million ($0.67) -55.22

Hims & Hers Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1Life Healthcare. Hims & Hers Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1Life Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and 1Life Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health N/A -36.18% -11.55% 1Life Healthcare -22.27% -18.06% -8.92%

Summary

1Life Healthcare beats Hims & Hers Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 549,000 members in 13 markets in the United States; and 8,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

