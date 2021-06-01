Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group stock opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $59.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,264.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,786 shares of company stock worth $39,166,415 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after buying an additional 73,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.