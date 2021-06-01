Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RXEEY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Rexel stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. Rexel has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.66%.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

