RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Up 46.7% in May

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the April 29th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 627,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $188.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of -0.49.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

