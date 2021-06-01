Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 845,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sabre were worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 538,623 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

SABR opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.25. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

