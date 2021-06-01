Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.26 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after buying an additional 324,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,460,000 after buying an additional 233,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after buying an additional 170,937 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $66.28 and a one year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,132.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,472 shares of company stock worth $3,570,973. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

