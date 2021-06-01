Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Wolverine World Wide worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWW. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:WWW opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $211,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock worth $1,594,637. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

