Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

