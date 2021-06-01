Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rogers were worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Rogers by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

ROG stock opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $206.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.