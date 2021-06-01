Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 42,964 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Rollins by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,894 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after buying an additional 512,168 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ROL opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

