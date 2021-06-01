Rosenblatt Securities Boosts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $285.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.54. The company had a trading volume of 363,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.62 and a 200 day moving average of $166.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

