Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of -371.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.