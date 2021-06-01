Rossmore Private Capital Has $381,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in State Street were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in State Street by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in State Street by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

