Rossmore Private Capital Increases Holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 110.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,481,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,964,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,896,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 59,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of INKM opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.