Rossmore Private Capital Purchases New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,537,376 shares of company stock worth $357,607,678. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $222.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.01 and a 200-day moving average of $228.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

