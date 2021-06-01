Rossmore Private Capital Purchases Shares of 1,269 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in The Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Hershey by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey stock opened at $173.05 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.96.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,026 shares of company stock worth $4,556,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

