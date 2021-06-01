Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.90 ($15.18).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

