Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,200 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.93% from the stock’s current price.

RDSB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,302.31 ($17.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,327.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,339.80. The firm has a market cap of £101.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.96.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.