Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$144.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$134.06.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$124.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$177.01 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$88.99 and a 12 month high of C$126.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Insiders sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430 in the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.