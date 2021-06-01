Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,911 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of RCL opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

