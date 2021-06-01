Royce & Associates LP Acquires 14,490 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.56. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.