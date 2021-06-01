Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 590,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,011 shares of company stock valued at $505,764. 7.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BZH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 11.84. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

