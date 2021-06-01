Royce & Associates LP Has $10.53 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

NYSE LAD opened at $351.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.09 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.