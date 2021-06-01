Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.62% of Covanta worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVA stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

