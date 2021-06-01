Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.65% of Malibu Boats worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

