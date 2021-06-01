Royce & Associates LP Sells 172,938 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 172,938 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 46,887 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In other news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $176,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

