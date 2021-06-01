Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $173.01 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Intuitive Surgical worth $173,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $852,020,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $8.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $833.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,409. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $837.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $779.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.03 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

