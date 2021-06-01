Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $223.93 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 171,877 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Oracle worth $223,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

ORCL stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 268,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.31. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.