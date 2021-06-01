Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $457.52 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Mastercard worth $457,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.57. The company had a trading volume of 53,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $359.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.55 and its 200-day moving average is $353.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.