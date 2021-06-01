Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,353 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,353 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $132,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.