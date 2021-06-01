salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.96. 176,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.59. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,135 shares of company stock worth $39,949,186 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

