salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $250.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.67.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $238.10 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.59.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,135 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

