Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 29th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 43,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

