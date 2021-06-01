Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 7.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260,809 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after purchasing an additional 470,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,565,000 after purchasing an additional 403,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. 35,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

