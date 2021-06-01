Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 192,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 42,042 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.10. 2,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.