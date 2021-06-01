Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,331,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 150,357.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,952. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $105.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.83.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

