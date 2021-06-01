Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.51

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.51 and last traded at $72.34, with a volume of 3764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on SGMS shares. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.13.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

